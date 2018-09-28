Navy awards contracts for construction of ten more DDG 51 destroyers

SEPTEMBER 28, 2018 — The Navy has awarded contracts for the construction of ten more DDG 51 Arleigh Burke class destroyers, six to be built by Huntington Ingalls Industries' Ingalls Shipbuilding division and four by General Dynamics Bath Iron Works shipyard.

Huntington Ingalls has been awarded a $5,104,668,778 multiyear contract for construction of two ships in fiscal 2018 and one each in fiscal 2019 through 2022.

Bath Iron Works has been awarded a $3,904,735,559 multiyear contract for construction of one ship each year in fiscal 2019 through 2022.

Both contracts includes options for construction of additional DDG 51 class ships. These options may be subject to future competitive actions in accordance with the terms and conditions of the contract, and therefore the dollar values are considered source selection sensitive information and will not be made public at this time.