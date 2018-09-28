AFAI launches 50th Incat Crowther built for China

SEPTEMBER 28, 2018 — Recently launched by China's AFAI Southern shipyard for Zuhai High Speed Ferry Company, the 40 m catamaran passenger ferry Xin Hai Bin is the 50th Incat Crowther designed vessel built for operation in China.

Incat Crowther’s relationship with AFAI dates back to 1982, when the yard built the first Incat Crowther ferries to enter service in China.

Xin Hai Bin is based on the proven Incat Crowther Z-bow hull form used in 2012 on the ferries Hai Ju and Hai Yao. The hull was lengthened and a new modernized superstructure was built upon this platform, with two passenger decks and a raised wheelhouse. The modular approach, collaboratively developed between shipyard and designer, gave AFAI a competitive advantage in both cost and delivery.

Passengers board Xin Hai Bin via aft gates and enter the main deck cabin. This deck provides seating for 190 economy class passengers and also accommodates bathrooms, luggage racks, pantry, service counter and crew room. Central stairs lead to the upper deck, with seats for 59 business class passengers and 12 VIPs, as well as a dedicated service counter.

Xin Hai Bin is powered by twin MTU 16V2000 M70 main engines, each delivering 1050kW and driving fixed-pitch propellers. The vessel’s Z-bow hull form exhibits excellent characteristics in rough water, while giving the vessel class-leading efficiency.