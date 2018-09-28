Leading owners who back scrubbers form Clean Shipping Alliance 2020

SEPTEMBER 28, 2018 — "To scrub, or not too scrub?" That's the big issue facing shipowners as the IMO global sulfur cap approaches. Now, a number of leading companies from the commercial shipping and cruise industries who have already committed to heavy investments in scrubbers have announced the creation of the Clean Shipping Alliance 2020 (CSA 2020).

Its mission: "to provide information and research data to better inform industry, national and international authorities, non-governmental organizations and the public on the environmental performance and benefits of open- and closed-loop Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems (EGCS) and associated air and water emissions."

In addition to serving as an advocate for companies working to reduce marine exhaust gas emissions, CSA 2020 will support the scheduled implementation and effective enforcement of the IMO requirement for a 0.5 percent global sulfur cap on fuel content as of January 1, 2020.

Founding members of CSA 2020 include (in alphabetical order):

Blystad Group

Cargill Inc.

Carnival Corporation

DHT Holdings

Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eastern Pacific Shipping

Frontline Ltd.

Golden Ocean Group Limited

Grimaldi Group

Hunter Group ASA

Navig8 Group

Okeanis Eco Tankers

Oldendorff Carriers

Safe Bulkers, Inc.

Spliethoff

Star Bulk Carriers Corp.

Torm

Trafigura

CSA 2020 believes that Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems will make a substantial difference to the ports and ocean environments in which their ships operate and will promote global environmental progress – especially the goal of reducing the health impact from airborne sources, which is at the heart of the 2020 IMO regulation.