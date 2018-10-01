Wärtsilä separates marine and energy businesses

OCTOBER 1, 2018 — Wärtsilä is to reorganize into two business areas, Wärtsilä Marine Business and Wärtsilä Energy Business, covering both new sales and services for the respective markets. With this change, Wärtsilä says it aims to deliver increased value to its customers by better serving their needs across the full lifecycle. The new organizational structure will be operational as January 1, 2019.

Roger Holm, currently President of Marine Solutions, will lead Wärtsilä Marine Business and Wärtsilä Energy Business will be headed by President of Energy Solutions Marco Wirén.

Pierpaolo Barbone, President of Services, EVP and Deputy to the CEO, will pursue opportunities outside Wärtsilä at the end of the year.

"Developing stronger partnerships with our customers and providing them with greater value is essential for reaching our long-term target of profitable growth. I am confident that this change will ensure more rapid development of innovative solutions and services and a superior customer experience; thereby further strengthening our position as a global leader in lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets," comments Jaakko Eskola, President & CEO.

Wärtsilä Marine Business will have approximately 13,100 employees and Wärtsilä Energy Business 5,500 employees. Restated net sales for the 12 months ended June 20, 2018 amounted to EUR 2.7 billion in Wärtsilä Marine Business and EUR 2.2 billion in Wärtsilä Energy Business.

Wärtsilä will report according to the new organizational structure as of the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted comparison figures will be provided prior to the publication of the interim report for January-March 2019.