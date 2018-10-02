Global Maritime Forum announces new Advisory Council

OCTOBER 2, 2018 — The Global Maritime Forum has announced the members of its new Advisory Council and has appointed Professor Christine Loh as a new Member of its Board of Directors.

The Global Maritime Forum is an international not-for-profit foundation committed to shaping the future of global seaborne trade to increase sustainable long-term economic development and human wellbeing. To serve its mission, the Forum convenes leaders from across the maritime community with policy-makers, NGOs, experts, and other influential decision-makers and opinion shapers from all geographies in a community of purpose to discuss collective challenges and to work together on developing new solutions and recommendations for action. In order to do so, the Forum identifies, develops and shares new insights and key issues on the global agenda and facilitates collaborative projects and initiatives that can deliver long-term impact and sustainable change.

The new Advisory Council is made up of senior stakeholders and leading experts who advise the Board of Directors and the Management on the Forun's strategic direction, activities, topics, and outcomes and heightens its profile and resources.

The Advisory Council consists of:

Alastair Marsh, Chief Executive Officer, Lloyd's Register

Claus V. Hemmingsen, Vice Chief Executive Officer, A.P. Moller-Maersk

Jan Dieleman, President, Cargill Ocean Transportation

Jules Kortenhorst, Chief Executive Officer, Carbon War Room/Rocky Mountain Institute

Marcus Baker, Chairman, Global Marine Practice, Marsh

Michael Hansen, Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Hempel

Paddy Rodgers, Chief Executive Officer, Euronav

Peter Livanos, Chairman, GasLog

Sergey Frank, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sovcomflot

Tan Chong Meng, Group Chief Executive Officer, PSA International

Dr Tristan Smith, Reader in Energy and Shipping, University College London

Y.C. Yee, President and Group Chief Executive Officer, MISC



Peter Stokes, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Global Maritime Forum, chairs the Advisory Council.

At a board meeting today, the Global Maritime Forum appointed Christine Loh, Chief Development Strategist and Adjunct Professor, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, as its newest Member.

The board now consists of: