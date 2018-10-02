Sea Machines autonomous technology completes sea trials

OCTOBER 2, 2018 — Sea Machines Robotics, a Boston, MA, based developer of autonomous technology for marine vessels, reports the successful completion of sea trials of its introductory line of intelligent command and control systems.

According to Sea Machines, the two new products, SM300 and SM200, take the marine industry into "a new era of task-driven, computer-guided vessel operations, bringing advanced autonomy within reach for small- and large-scale operators."

"This is the advanced technology that mariners have long been awaiting," said Sea Machines' CEO Michael G. Johnson. "Our products allow operators and crew to focus on higher-value tasks while at sea, empowering a commercial vessel to do more with predictable results and lower operational costs. Missions such as survey, fishing, dredging, surveillance and offshore energy support can now be executed productively around the clock and in extreme weather conditions, with improved crew safety and efficiency."

The flagship SM300 integrates with existing vessel systems and sensors to manage pre-planned and dynamically charted missions through:

A point-and-go user interface

Pilot-by-wire propulsion and steering control

Certified, embedded Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS)

Situational awareness via electronic charts, such as ARPA and AIS

Obstacle and traffic avoidance Remote communications via wireless, 4G and satellite

Real-time data feed to remote operator

Condition monitoring of hull and machinery

Remote payload control

The SM300 is an industrial-grade vessel intelligence system providing "operator-in-the loop" autonomous command and control, plus direct remote-control operation using a wireless belt pack. Targeted applications include multi-waypoint missions, ocean search and survey, patrol and surveillance, and mothership-daughter vessel collaborations.

The SM200 provides fully integrated, line-of-sight and remote-vessel control for collaborative vessel operations.

The SM product family can be installed into existing or new-build vessels, and incorporates communication interfaces for integration with on-board digital, analog and mechanical systems. Sea Machines' modular design ensures that installation and commissioning can be completed in only days for most vessels.

Sea Machine's SM300 and SM200 systems are manufactured in the U.S.A. and are available for immediate sale.