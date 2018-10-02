Ingalls Shipbuilding awarded $97 million for NSC long lead materials

OCTOBER 2, 2018 — Huntington Ingalls Industries' (NYSE:HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division has received a $97 million U.S. Coast Guard contract to purchase long-lead materials for an eleventh National Security Cutter (NSC).

"Every National Security Cutter built at Ingalls Shipbuilding is an immediate and important defender of America's shores when it joins the fleet," said Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias. "This long-lead material award is critical to the efficient production of these platforms and to the health of our 422 suppliers in 40 states. We look forward to building and delivering another quality ship for the Coast Guard."

The advance procurement funds will be used to purchase major components for NSC 11, such as steel, the main propulsion systems, generators, electrical switchboards and major castings.

Ingalls has delivered seven NSCs, the flagship of the Coast Guard's cutter fleet, designed to replace the 12 Hamilton-class high-endurance cutters that entered service in the 1960s.

NSCs are 418 feet long with a 54-foot beam and displace 4,500 tons with a full load. They have a top speed of 28 knots, a range of 12,000 miles, an endurance of 60 days and a crew of 120.