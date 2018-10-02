Two KVH satcom antenna systems win NMEA awards

KVH's Ken Lokey (left) and Ryan Smith accept the NMEA awards for the TracPhone V7-HTS and TracVision TV3.

OCTOBER 2, 2018 — Middletown, RI, headquartered KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI) reports that two of its marine antenna systems have won awards for product excellence.

KVH's TracPhone V7-HTS received the National Marine Electronics Association's (NMEA) 2018 Product of Excellence Award in the satellite communications antenna category, while the TracVision TV3 received the 2018 Product of Excellence Award in the satellite TV antenna category.

This is the 21st consecutive year that KVH has achieved the NMEA distinction for its TracVision satellite television antenna systems and the 16th time that its TracPhone satellite communications antenna systems have been recognized.

The NMEA Product of Excellence Awards are presented annually to recognize design, performance, and reliability in marine electronics products. The winners are selected by a vote of the members of NMEA, an industry group made up of more than 600 companies, including manufacturers, dealers, and boat builders.

"Receiving the NMEA awards is an honor for us, and we thank the members of NMEA for their consideration," says Martin Kits van Heyningen, KVH chief executive officer. "The fact that the voting is done by electronics dealers who work with our TracVision and TracPhone systems every day makes these awards even more meaningful to us."

KVH's TracPhone V7-HTS is a 60 cm (24 inch) diameter Ku-band VSAT antenna designed to consistently deliver data speeds as fast as 10 Mbps download/3 Mbps upload.

The system operates via KVH's mini-VSAT Broadbandsm HTS network, which late last year began utilizing the IntelsatOne Flex platform, a global managed service designed to optimize bandwidth allocations and provide flexible coverage where needed.

The TracPhone V7-HTS meets the increasing demand for broadband connectivity on boats and features a unique dual-channel configuration that delivers a free, lower-speed unlimited-use data channel that runs at the same time as the high-speed data channel.

The TracVision TV3 is an ultra-compact marine satellite TV system ideal for powerboats and sailboats that cruise as far as 100 nautical miles offshore. The TV3 makes it possible for boaters to enjoy their favorite high-definition television programming while on the water. The 37 cm (14.5 inch) diameter system includes an IP-enabled TV-Hub for easy setup and operation and makes it possible to access system information from a smartphone, tablet, or computer.