Textron awarded $98 million mod to LCAC award

OCTOBER 2, 2018 — Textron Inc., New Orleans, LA, has been awarded a $98,045,961 contract modification covering the procurement of additional long lead time material for the Ship to Shore Connector (SSC) program, Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) 100-class craft 109 through 112, and for the procurement of long lead time material and pre-fabrication activities for LCACs 113 through 118.

The SSC program is the functional replacement for the existing fleet of Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) vehicles, which are nearing the end of their service life. It is an air cushion vehicle designed for a 30-year service life.

The SSC mission is to land surface assault elements in support of operational maneuver from the sea at over-the-horizon distances while operating from amphibious ships and mobile landing platforms.

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.