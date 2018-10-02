Consolidated Ship Repair names Brent Sappington Marine Manager

OCTOBER 2, 2018 — Port Arthur, TX, shipyard Consolidated Ship Repair (CSR) has hired Brent Sappington as Marine Manager. With 28 years of marine industry experience, Sappington will oversee the execution of a diverse range of projects from ship repair and fabrication, to decommissioning and systems integration testing, to subsea and offshore construction.

"I made this move because of the opportunities the partnership creates for myself and CSR," said Sappington. "I look forward to utilizing my knowledge and experience to expand CSR's capabilities and broaden the scope of work we take on."

Sappington's experience in the industry began early, working on a boat off the Oregon coast with his fisherman father. Since then, he has worked at industry leading marine equipment OEM's and offshore drilling operators, holding a variety of positions including field service engineer, service manager and mechanical superintendent and has become a subject matter expert for marine propulsion, diesel engines and anchor winches. Hehas a successful track record completing complex underwater and heavy lifting projects.

Trevor Davis, Managing Director of CSR, says that Sappington will help take the company to the next level.

"We do whatever it takes to accomplish our clients' goals," said Davis. "Brent's drive and knowledge will certainly help us meet needs and exceed expectations, which in turn will bring us more business."

Consolidated Ship Repair—known as CSR—offers a centralized location for the maintenance and deployment of oil and gas industry vessels operating in the Gulf of Mexico. Located on the Sabine Ship Channel, CSR is one of the largest waterfront facilities in the area, boasting over a mile of waterfront. The 23-acre secured shipyard has heavy lift crane service and marine fabrication capabilities, in addition to being one of five active spool bases in the United States for pipelaying. CSR offers a variety of services including ship repair, vessel fleeting, vessel loadouts, decommissioning and system integration testing (SIT).