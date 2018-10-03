Ingalls orders Pemamek automated bulkhead production line

OCTOBER 3, 2018 — Pemamek Ltd., Loimaa, Finland, and Ingalls Shipbuilding have formalized a future working collaboration as Ingalls places an order for an automated PEMA bulkhead production line.

The agreement is a follow on to the large-scale PEMA welding automation solutions delivered to the shipbuilder in 2017 (see earlier story).

The PEMA bulkhead production line will be delivered as a turnkey installation. The solution consists of integrated milling, advanced one-sided welding station with MAG process, profile and T-beam assembling and tack-welding solutions, as well as two robotized welding portals both of which includes two robots and special conveyor solutions. The agreement includes a comprehensive spare part package and preventive maintenance with a warranty extension.

With the state-of-the-art production line, Ingalls will be able to raise its level of automation, productivity and quality in bulkhead panel production.

The project is being implemented in two separate phases. The first phase includes design and engineering and the second phase procurement and installation. The solution will be delivered in the spring 2019, and production will start by the end of the year 2019.