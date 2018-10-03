ExxonMobil releases more details on its IMO-compliant fuels

OCTOBER 3, 2018 — In a keynote address at the Singapore International Bunker Convention today, ExxonMobil confirmed that all its IMO compliant 0.50 percent sulfur fuels developed to date are residual grades. It also announced specification details and confirmed that the formulations are all compatible with each other, provided that bunkering, storage and handling best practice guidance is followed.

ExxonMobil also named additional locations where its low sulfur fuel range will be available. Ports in Antwerp, Rotterdam, Genoa and Marseilles in Europe, along with Singapore, Laem Chabang in Thailand and Hong Kong, will all offer 0.50 percent sulfur grades prior to the January 1, 2020 IMO global sulfur cap deadline.

Additional locations, including North America, and products will be announced during 2018.

"It is crucial that operators have access to not just compliant fuels, but quality compliant fuels prior to the IMO deadline. We are continuing to work on new streams that will provide availability to additional ports and markets," said Luca Volta, Marine Fuels Venture Manager, ExxonMobil. "Our range of IMO 2020 compatible fuels is designed to offer peace of mind and continuity of operation to vessel operators around the world."

The fuels have all undergone rigorous fit-for-use assessments. The specifications will range from RMD 80 to RMG 380, with a density of between 900 and 970 at 15 degrees Celsius. Catalytic fine content will meet the level set out in ISO 8217:2017. ExxonMobil says that the combination of these characteristics will help ensure that vessel operators can continue to operate their main engines, auxiliary engines and boilers safely and efficiently when they switch over to low sulfur fuels.

"These fuel formulations have passed stringent testing protocols, helping to ensure the highest level of quality during challenging times, said Volta. "With so many new grades being developed ahead of the sulfur cap implementation, compatibility is rightly a concern for the industry. However, operators can be assured that ExxonMobil's new compliant fuels will be fully compatible with each other as long as crews follow our best practice guidance for bunkering, handling and storage."

New lubricants may be required by the vessel operator depending on the chosen compliant fuel. In order to meet the needs of a multi-fuel future, ExxonMobil will also provide a complementary range of cylinder and engine oils. Details of these will be released during the company's "Journey to 2020" symposiums, the first of which will be held at the Equinox Complex in Singapore, October 26, followed by events in Hong Kong, Taipei, Athens, Tokyo, Imabari, Copenhagen and Hamburg. Further details about the events are available HERE.