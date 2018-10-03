Maxum Petroleum takes delivery of EBDG-designed bunkering vessel

OCTOBER 3, 2018 — Maxum Petroleum has taken delivery of its newest tank ship, the bunkering vessel Global Provider. Designed by Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG), Seattle, WA, the vessel was built by Jesse Engineering of Tacoma, WA.

The vessel is the first of its design and size for Maxum Petroleum and will be used to deliver fuel and lube oil to ship operators in the Pacific Northwest.

Measuring 126' 2" in length, with a 32' beam, 10' draft and 13' depth to main deck, the vessel has a carrying capacity of 151,500 gallons and is equipped with a cargo handling system featuring six pairs of cargo tanks.

Global Provider is designed to move segregated products in a single trip, without cross-contamination.

The vessel is powered by two Cummins QSK-19M, 660 HP Tier III engines, driving two fixed pitch propellers via Twin Disc model MGX-5202 reduction gears. Electrical power is supplied by Northern Lights gensets, An Autonav' Marine System electrohydraulic steering system serves Deflector Marine Rudders.

The onboard systems and state of the art technology make the Global Provider a versatile vessel, including capability for emergency and oil spill response. The vessel is equipped with a FLIR thermal imaging system, giving the crew complete visual ability in darkness, fog and smoke.

Firefighting capabilities include two Ansul 4-inch foam monitors and a 300-gallon tank for fire-fighting foam.

Deck gear includes a 2,800-pound capacity Rapp Marine hose handling crane that can also be used for skiff and boom deployment or to assist in skimming operations. The vessel can be used as floating storage during skimming and recovery.

Additional onboard emergency safety and rescue equipment includes a Jason's Cradle man-overboard rescue system.

EBDG's project scope included concept and contract design, vessel renderings, and regulatory support to obtain USCG approval and ABS loadline certification from American Bureau of Shipping (ABS). During construction,

During construction EBDG supported Maxum with detail design, production support services and with weekly shipyard visits.