Newport Shipping buys 100 scrubbers for turnkey retrofits

OCTOBER 3, 2018 — London headquartered Newport Shipping Group has purchased 100 exhaust gas scrubbers, with options for an additional 100, from Chinese exhaust gas cleaning system manufacturer Weihai Puyi Marine Environmental Technology Co (Puyier. and has alsosigning of cooperation agreements with engineering services providers Harris-Pye and Goltens

Newport Shipping provides shipowners with a range of drydocking and related services through a worldwidew network of six shipyards with thirteen dry docks. It says that it currently has a pipeline of owners lined up with binding letters of intent and contracts for projects totaling 87 of the 100 scrubbers purchased.

It says that the bulk purchase of scrubbers aims to safeguard shipowners against any price hikes or production bottlenecks as demand increases.

"Together with our existing global network of drydocks, we can now offer the marine industry its first-ever turnkey scrubber retrofit solution," said Newport CEO Erol Sarikaya. "We are providing shipowners with a true one-stop-shop for equipment procurement, engineering, guaranteed retrofit slots, and attractive deferred payment plans covering up to 60% of the total contract cover over 18-months subsequent to retrofit completion."

"Having secured an 8-month lead-time for scrubbers ordered by the end of October, we can guarantee shipowners that their retrofits will be completed well in advance of the 2020 sulfur cap implementation date," he added.

Engineering will be facilitated by Harris Pye and Goltens, which will provide 3D scanning and engineering services, including basic and detailed design, prefabrication and, where and when required, riding squads to facilitate partial or full in-service retrofits.

"The market is gathering pace as more and more shipowners opt for the scrubber solution as the way to comply with the global sulfur cap rule," said Goltens VP Sandeep Seth. "With the agreement we have reached with Newport Shipping, shipowners benefit not only from our Green Technologies' service offering, but dry dock availability, a cost-effective means of financing their scrubber retrofits and a scrubber technology that is proven with more than 50 installations."

"With the global emissions regulation due to enter into force in just over one year, shipowners and operators are realising that exhaust cleaning makes more commercial sense due to the clear payback," said Harris-Pye COO Chris David. "Harris-Pye further enhances Newport Shipping offerings by providing a significant scope of in-service work which reduces off-hire time at the shipyard for a more rapid retrofit re-delivery."

Puyier General Manager Ryan Gao said: "With Newport's bulk purchase of 100+100 scrubbers we are able to pass on any savings to the shipowner while locking in favorable delivery slots. With major scrubber manufacturers offering lead-times of between 16 to 20 months; our established design, supply chain and manufacturing base provide timely 8-month deliveries for Newport customers."

Puyier manufactures open, closed and hybrid scrubber systems in both I-type and U-type configuration. It has more than 70 references including major operators as TRF and RCL and another 100 units on order. The system received approval from all the major classification societies following its installation aboard the containership COSCO Binghe in 2013