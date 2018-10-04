Island Tug and Barge christens its newest ATB tug

Beth Vandemoor, ITB's Payroll/Invoice Manager and long-time employee, broke the traditional champagne bottle over the vessel's hull in christening ceremony

OCTOBER 4, 2018 — Canada's Island Tug and Barge, a subsidiary of Tidewater Canada, has christened the Island Raider, the newest articulating tug in its fleet, in a ceremony held September 28 at its Burnaby, BC, headquarters.

After a blessing by the Reverend Mark Schwab of St. Stephen's Church, Beth Vandemoor, ITB's Payroll/Invoice Manager and long-time employee, broke a champagne bottle over the vessel's hull while a group of ITB and Tidewater Canada, Inc. employees, vendor representatives, and business partners cheered from the shore.

President of Tidewater Canada, Inc., Bob Curcio said, "Today, not only do we celebrate the christening of the Island Raider, we also celebrate the amazing men and women from ITB and our valuable vendors who designed, project-managed, and supplied the state-of-the-art components for this technologically-advanced tug. This tug will ensure continued services to our Island Tug and Barge clients for many years in the future."

The Island Raider, along with its sister the Island Regent (set for delivery in February, 2019), was designed by Robert Allan Limited to be paired with ITB's double-hulled oil tank barge, the ITB Resolution, as an articulated tug and barge (ATB).

"The Island Raider and Island Regent symbolize ITB's continuing commitment to safety, environmental stewardship, and customer service. These ATBs were purpose-built - designed to serve our clients and the communities of Vancouver Island and along the B.C. Coast, as well as our customers in the Vancouver Harbour and the Puget Sound," said Adrian Samuel, ITB President.

Construction of both vessels has taken place on-site at ITB's Annacis Island facility along the Fraser River in British Columbia which, though not a shipyard, was modified for construction of the tugs, with Justin Nichols, President of Nichols Marine Services, as principle construction supervisor, filling the roles of Project Manager, Construction Manager and Owner’s Representative

Main propulsion for the 24 m (length) x 12.5 m (beam) Island Raider is provided by twin Cummins KTA38M 634 KW engines, producing 850 hp each at 1800 rpm. Through carbon fiber shafts, the main engines connect to two 1600 mm, 4-bladed in-nozzle Rolls Royce US105 FP azimuthing thrusters (Z-drives). The Z-drive thrusters can rotate 360 degrees, providing maximum thrust in any direction and enhanced maneuverability.

Once the tug is fitted into the notch of the barge, a connection is made through an Articouple FRC 35S pin (coupler) system. The hydraulic pins engage in a vertical slot on the barge to create a semi-rigid bond that allows the tug to pitch but not roll. The joined ATB has a fully loaded speed of 10 knots.

Electrical power is provided by two 99 kW John Deere 4045 AFM85 generators.

The tug's navigation equipment include a JRC automatic identification system (AIS), radar, electronic chart display, and weather station; Alphatron Marine bridge navigation watch alarm system, magnetic compass, and repeater swing meter; and Sailor VHF radio. A fixed Kidde FM200 fire extinguishing system is installed in the machinery spaces.

Island Raider has been designed with considerable emphasis on crew comfort and endurance. By incorporating Sika vibration and sound dampening floors, and Norac wall and ceiling paneling, noise levels register at less than 59 decibels in the wheelhouse during vessel operation – equivalent to an air conditioner.

The tug's fully heated and air-conditioned accommodations can house up to eight persons in six cabins. The standard crew is four – master, mate and two deck hands.

For optimal situational awareness, the wheelhouse incorporates floor to ceiling windows, as well as a full walk-around catwalk. Facilities include a stainless-steel finished galley and large mess deck, exercise room, laundry room, and office.



