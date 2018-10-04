Shell and Sovcomflot complete milestone ship-to-ship LNG bunkering

OCTOBER 4, 2018 — Shell recently delivered its first ship-to-ship bunkering of LNG fuel from its specialized LNG bunkering vessel, Cardissa, to the world's first LNG fueled Aframax tanker, the Sovcomflot vessel Gargarin Prospect. It was also the first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering to take place in the Port of Rotterdam.

The fueling of the Gagarin Prospect is the first operation under the LNG fuel supply agreement between Shell and Sovcomflot signed in 2017. This pioneered the expansion of LNG fuel into the tanker industry and, in general, for vessels not tied to fixed routes or set timetables.

Grahaeme Henderson, Vice President, Shell Shipping and Maritime, said: "This exciting first for the Cardissa is a tangible example of Shell driving LNG as a cleaner burning and viable fuel for the shipping industry. It is highly appropriate that we celebrate this first with Sovcomflot and their first LNG powered tanker, which we also happen to charter."

Sergey Frank, President & CEO of Sovcomflot, said: "Together with Shell, SCF Group shares a determination to reduce the environmental impact of energy shipping. This was the genesis of our 'Green Funnel' project, and since April 2015 we have been working very closely with Shell on every aspect of it to bring the project to successful fruition. The first tangible result was the introduction into service of the world's first Aframax tanker to use LNG as her primary fuel – Gagarin Prospect. Her arrival and inaugural LNG bunkering, by Shell's tanker Cardissa heralds a new age of more sustainable and environmentally responsible shipping – especially in the high traffic areas of the Baltic and North Seas, where this new class of 'Green Aframaxes' will operate. We are proud to partner with Shell and look forward to a bright and cleaner future, as more and more vessels opt for LNG as their primary fuel, and the associated LNG bunkering infrastructure is established in key ports worldwide."

The Shell Shipping & Maritime managed Cardissa can hold around 6,500 cu.m of LNG fuel. The vessel's seagoing capability enables Shell to serve customers with LNG fuel in locations throughout Europe.

Delivered at the end of July by South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, the Liberian flagged Gargarin Prospect is powered by a Winterthur Gas & Diesel (WinGD) seven-cylinder, 62 cm bore type 7X62DF engine built by HHI's Engine & Machinery Division (HHI-EMD).