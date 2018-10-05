Shelf Drilling jack-ups find work in the Adriatic

OCTOBER 5, 2018 — Dubai headquartered shallow water offshore drilling contractor Shelf Drilling, Ltd. reports that one of its subsidiaries has secured a two-year contract for the jack-up Key Singapore with Eni S.p.A. (BIT: ENI) for operations in the Adriatic Sea offshore Italy.

The contract includes a one-year option period, and the planned commencement window is from May to July 2019.

Another jack-up, the Key Manhattan, has secured an extension on its current contract with Eni S.p.A offshore Italy until July 2021. The Key Manhattan has been working for Eni offshore Italy since 2010.

Both rigs are Marathon LeTourneau 116-C jack-ups capable of drilling in a maximum water depth of 350 ft.

"We are very pleased with the new contract for the Key Singapore and the extension for the Key Manhattan," said David Mullen, Chief Executive Officer, Shelf Drilling. "The Key Manhattan rig has delivered exceptional safety and uptime performance since contract commencement in 2010 and we are very pleased to have the opportunity to relocate the Key Singapore to Italy next year, a rig of the same design with recent upgrades that provide enhanced operational capabilities. Through this opportunity, we capitalize on the experience we have built over the years in the Adriatic Sea to bring the best value to our customer and strengthen our long-term presence in Italy".