Silversea Cruises to build three new cruise ships at European shipyards

Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio, Executive Chairman of Silversea Cruises (at left) and Richard Fain, Chairman of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., at the signing ceremony this past summer under which RCCL acquired a 66.7% controlling stake in Silversea Cruises

OCTOBER 8, 2018 — Three new cruises ships for Silversea Cruises will be built at European shipyards, according to a joint announcement today by the ultra-luxury and expedition cruise brand and its parent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. The agreements are subject to certain contingencies, says RCCL, which are expected to be finalized in the first quarter of 2019.

These would be the first cruise ships ordered for Silversea Cruises since Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. completed the purchase of a 66.7% equity stake in the luxury brand for $2 billion this past summer. Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio, Executive Chairman of Silversea, holds the remaining 33.3% stake

Silversea signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with German shipyard Meyer Werft, Papenburg, to build two new vessels in a new "Evolution Class." The first Evolution-class ship is expected to deliver in 2022.

Silversea also signed a contract with Dutch shipbuilder Shipyard De Hoop to construct Silver Origin, a new expedition vessel that will serve the Galapagos Islands itinerary currently sailed by Silver Galapagos. The new ship is expected for delivery in March 2020.

"We are delighted to have entered into an agreement with Meyer Werft on the Silver Evolution series and De Hoop for Silver Origin," says Manfredi Lefebvre d'Ovidio, Silversea's Executive Chairman. "With our guests in mind, we are pushing the boundaries of ultra-luxury cruising, as well as expedition cruising in the Galápagos Islands and beyond, redefining the concept of immersive travel."

"We are excited to get to work helping Silversea grow and realize its ambitions," says Richard D. Fain, Chairman and CEO of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., which finalized its two-thirds acquisition of Silversea earlier this year. "There is tremendous potential in the ultra-luxury and expedition markets of the cruise industry, and we believe discerning travelers will embrace the exciting designs Silversea is imagining for them."