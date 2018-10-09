PG Flow Solutions BWTS picked for live fish carrier

OCTOBER 9, 2018 – PG Flow Solutions AS is to supply the ballast water treatment system (BWTS) for a wellboat (live fish transporter) that Norwegian shipyard Fitjar Mekaniske Verksted is currently constructing for Hordalaks AS.

The owners of Hordalaks AS are fish farming companies Blom Fiskeoppdrett AS, Kobbevik & Furuholmen Oppdrett AS, Fremskridt laks AS, Fylkesnes Fisk AS and Engesund Fiskeoppdrett AS which, in total, hold 25 fish farming licenses in Hordaland, Norway..

Under the contract, PG Flow Solutions will supply its IMO approved PG-Hyde ballast water treatment system, which is based on medium pressure UV technology, in combination with automatic, self-cleaning filters. The PG-Hyde ballast water treatment system sterilizes the ballast water at both ballasting and de-ballasting, ensuring high level of quality and reliability.

The BWTS system will be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2019 and installed in the 4,700 cu.m capacity wellboat Hordagut.

"Fitjar Mekaniske Verksted has over the past decade managed to position itself as the most complete shipbuilder within the aquaculture industry. To be chosen as its subcontractor is therefore, as we see it, an important quality stamp for our ballast water treatment systems. We look forward to cooperating with the yard on the Hordagut newbuild," says Øyvind Berg, vice president sales & marketing at PG Flow Solutions.

PG Flow Solutions will also supply a seawater circulation pump system to the Hordagut wellboat as a subcontractor to MMC First Process.