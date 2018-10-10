Cement carrier is first with IMO Tier III bulk handling system

OCTOBER 10, 2018 — Converted to a self-discharging cement carrier last year, the 7,937 dwt NACC Alicudi (ex Sider Alicudi) is the world's first cement carrier to have a bulk handling system powered by IMO Tier III compliant diesel engines driving bulk handling system

The Van Aalst cement handling system installed in the conversion is based on compressors and vacuum pumps, driven by Tier III Scania engines. Together they form the heart of a unique vacuum-pressure system for pneumatic conveyance of cement, fly ash and granulated slag, as applied in over a dozen of vessels in recent years.

The development of what are the world’s first Scania IMO Tier III diesel engines in service has been the fruit of extensive joint engineering of Van Aalst, based in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, and Scania from Sweden. The challenge was to find the correct placing for the Scania Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) system in the engine room deckhouse, which was smaller as the previous non-SCR equipped engine room deckhouse. The solution resulted into lowering emissions and also, importantly for owner NovaAlgoma Cement Carriers, the lowering of the height of the loading system and loading points on board the vessel. This has considerable advantages during the ship's operational life, as she can serve an increased number of ports.

Directly after completion of the conversion, the NACC Alicudi entered the trade for a three year contract on the east coast of the United States of America and Canada. This area has been a NOx Emission Control Area (ECA) for newbuilt and converted vessels as from January 2016, and the NACC Alicudi is now compliant with the area emission rules.