Chesapeake Shipbuilding makes progress on second modern riverboat

OCTOBER 11, 2018 — American Cruise Lines reports that American Harmony, the second in its five-ship, modern riverboat series of vessels is well on its way to completion, with its lower bow section having been moved from Fabrication Building No, 4 at Chesapeake Shipbuilding to the shipyard's Assembly Launchways.

Like the first ship in the series, American Song (which made its inaugural sailing earlier this month), American Harmony will be equipped with every technical advancement and offer the best in contemporary design including at five-story glass atrium.

Each ship in American’s modern riverboat series has a distinctive bow ramp that extends and retracts from the bow of the ship and enables bow landings wherever needed.

American Cruise Lines offers American Harmony and American Song in addition to its traditional paddlewheelers already sailing along the Mississippi and the Columbia and Snake Rivers.

When American Harmony debuts in summer 2019, it will further American Cruise Lines’ decade’s long tradition of leadership in U.S. river cruising.

Like American Song (below) American Harmony will have a distinctive bow ramp to facilitate bow landings