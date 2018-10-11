Liberian Registry creates Offshore Oil and Gas Department

OCTOBER 11, 2018 — The Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry (LISCR), the U.S.-based manager of the Liberian Registry, has formalized its in-house technical and commercial capabilities in the offshore sector with the creation of its Offshore and Gas Technology Department at its Dulles, VA, headquarters

The Offshore and Gas Technology Department is headed by Capt. Stephen Bomgardner, an industry expert and consultant with offshore experience as a Master/OIM of drillships. The department includes Technical, Safety, and Registrations personnel and capabilities.

"The reasons for establishing this department are twofold – to service the exacting requirements of our existing offshore clients, and to keep up with the growth we have experienced in the offshore sector with so much demand for the flagging of drillships, rigs, and FPSOs in our registry," says LISCR Chief Commercial Officer Alfonso Castillero "The first half of 2018 has shown what a strong presence the Liberian flag has in the offshore sector, with an increase in market share more than three times that of the next major open registry. This is due in no small measure to the strong fundamental understanding by the registry's staff – many of whom have practical experience of the offshore industry - of the problems facing this fluctuating sector."