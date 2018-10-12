Safety bulletin highlights dangers of CO2 leakages

Common arrangement of pilot bottles connected to system with flexible pipes

OCTOBER 12, 2018 — The U.K. Maritime & Coastguard Agency (MCA) has issued a safety bulletin following two serious and potentially near fatal accidental CO2 releases on U.K. ships in the last two years.

In both cases the CO2 leaked from the manifold into the CO2 room. In both cases the remote release valves were untouched and the CO2 alarms operated, alerting the crew and averting fatalities.

The incidents follow a concerning pattern of similar incidents and the MCA reminds operators that CO2 is highly asphyxiating, a 9% concentration causing unconsciousness within minutes and a 17% concentration causing death within just a couple of minutes.

CO2 is also both colorless and odorless.

Key findings of a recent MAIB investigation:

Many systems are designed such that a single leaking valve can discharge the entire system.

Lack of clarity on life/service intervals and maintenance requirements of cylinder valves.

There is perceived over reliance on shore-based contractors who may have poor knowledge of the specific system fitted onboard.

CO2 leaked from the systems and was not contained by the pipework and manifold.



Key areas that will reduce the risk of reoccurrence of similar incidents are: