Ponant chooses Wärtsilä LNG solutions for ice class expedition ship

OCTOBER 15, 2018 — The polar ice-class expedition cruise vessel under construction by shipbuilder Vard for French operator Ponant will be powered by four 14 cylinder and two 10 cylinder Wärtsilä 31DF dual-fuel engines.

Because the 150-m long ship will operate in environmentally sensitive Arctic and Antarctic waters, it will operate primarily on LNG. Wärtsilä's advanced technologies and experience in LNG solutions were cited as key reasons for the selection of the 31DF engines and other Wärtsilä solutions.

In addition to the 31DF engines, Wärtsilä will also supply the ship's fuel gas supply system,and Nacos Platinum advanced navigation equipment, which can later be integrated with an Eniram proactive energy management system delivering predictive insights and mobile alerts. Eniram is a Wärtsilä company.

"We have ordered the building of a clean ship featuring technologies that go beyond current industry-standard environmental regulations. This is why we have chosen a propulsion format with Wärtsilä's highly efficient 31DF engine running on LNG," says Charles Gravatte, Ponant General Secretary.

"Wärtsilä's cutting-edge technologies are making a huge contribution to creating cleaner, more efficient, and more environmentally sustainable shipping. This valuable contract is a clear example of this. We are delighted to be supporting Ponant in enabling this cruise ship to meet the highest standards of sustainability," says Glenn Mattas, Regional Sales Director, South Europe & Africa, Wärtsilä Marine Solutions.

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled to be delivered in 2020, one year before delivery of Ponant's polar ice-class luxury cruise vessel. This will be the twelfth ship in Ponant's fleet of cruise vessels. The previous eleven ships are all powered by Wärtsilä engines.

The hull will be built at Vard's Tulcea shipyard in Romania. Delivery is scheduled from Vard Søviknes in Norway, in the second quarter of 2021.



