Sara Fuentes joins Transportation Institute as VP Government Affairs

OCTOBER 15, 2018 — Transportation Institute, a Washington, DC, based non profit organization that advocates and works for the U.S. flag maritime industry, has appointed Sara Fuentes as Vice President for Government Affairs.

"Transportation Institute is gaining an experienced advocate for the men and women who live and work in American maritime with Sara Fuentes," said Jim Henry, Chairman and President of Transportation Institute. "A well-respected representative on Capitol Hill with vast knowledge of all the sea services, she will work to ensure the maritime industry's ideas and interests, including its contributions to promoting the nation's economic and national security interests, are at the forefront of many of the decisions that are made everyday in Washington, DC."

Ms. Fuentes comes to Transportation Institute with more than a decade of experience in the maritime industry, most recently serving as staff Vice President of Government & External Affairs with the Navy League of the United States. In this position, she led the revitalization of the association's legislative affairs program and expanded the Navy League's presence on Capitol Hill and with maritime stakeholders across the country. She was recently honored by the Washington, D.C. chapter of the National Naval Officers Association (NNOA) for her work to promote the goals of NNOA within the Navy League and strengthen the partnership between the two organizations.



"Working closely with Capitol Hill leaders, I hope to continue to be a strong advocate for this vibrant industry that supports more than 500,000 American jobs while also ensuring that Congress is aware that every corner of our country is dependent on maritime and our American-flagged carriers," said Ms. Fuentes. "I'm thrilled to be representing the men and women of American maritime who are absolutely essential to our nation's security."

In her 13 years of service in the maritime and defense industries, Ms. Fuentes has also volunteered her time for national organizations such as the Women in Aerospace as well as serving on the national board of the National Audubon Society.

Ms. Fuentes earned her master's degree in Security Policy Studies from the George Washington University Elliott School of International Affairs, and graduated cum laude from Princeton University with a degree in Politics and a certificate in Women & Gender Studies.