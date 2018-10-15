Rolls-Royce and Intel collaborate on intelligent ship development

OCTOBER 15, 2018 — Rolls-Royce and Intel say they intend to collaborate on designs for sophisticated intelligent shipping systems that will make commercial shipping safer, bringing together the expertise in advanced ship technology from Rolls-Royce with components and systems engineering from Intel.

The new shipping intelligence systems will have data center and artificial intelligence capabilities as well as sophisticated edge computing throughout that independently manage navigation, obstacle detection and communications. The components embedded in these systems are dedicated to work load consolidation, edge computing, communications and storage, including:

Intel Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) technology will solve design challenges associated with shipping intelligence by providing engineers with a flexible platform and the IP and components for edge operations such as obstacle detection and navigation

Intel Xeon Scalable Processors optimized for High Performance Computing (HPC) technology will manage complex modeling of ship functions, with future developments using learning models to support fully autonomous operations

Memory and storage, including Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory and Intel Optane SSD Intel 3D NAND SSD will ensure ship intelligence systems are reliable, responsive and support extracting maximum value from the data generated through real-time analysis and systems modeling.

"We're delighted to sign this agreement with Intel, and look forward to working together on developing exciting new technologies and products, which will play a big part in enabling the safe operation of autonomous ships," said Kevin Daffey, Rolls-Royce, Director, Engineering & Technology and Ship Intelligence. "This collaboration can help us to support ship owners in the automation of their navigation and operations, reducing the opportunity for human error and allowing crews to focus on more valuable tasks.

"Simply said, this project would not be possible without the leading-edge technology Intel brings to the table. Together, we'll blend the best of the best, Intel and Rolls-Royce to change the world of shipping."

Adrian Criddle, General Manager and SVP of Intel U.K. said: "Rolls-Royce is a key driver of innovation in the shipping industry we are proud to be working with them on smart, connected and data-centric systems that will be a foundation for safe shipping operations around the world in the future."