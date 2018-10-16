FLIR wins Coast Guard AIS-2 contract

FLIR says its Raymarine next generation AIS will enable vessel traffic awareness and encrypted communication between Coast Guard vessels

OCTOBER 16, 2018 – FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) reports that it has been awarded a contract from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in support of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Second Generation Automatic Identification System (AIS-2) program.

The contract has a ceiling value of $9.9 million to provide second generation Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponders, associated peripherals, and spare parts for nearly 1,774 boats and 282 cutters in the USCG’s active fleet.

The government anticipates the purchase of vessel class-specific kits and spare parts to equip all USCG vessels with AIS-2 over the next five years.

“We are pleased to provide AIS hardware and software technology to support the U.S. Coast Guard’s mission,” said Jim Cannon, President and CEO at FLIR. “Our technology will provide enhanced levels of secure communication and coordination between Coast Guard boats, cutters, and shore stations. This award further extends our technology partnership with the Coast Guard, providing next-generation communication capabilities to complement their Raymarine SINS-2 navigation systems.”

The contract will be managed and executed by the FLIR Commercial Business Unit, Nashua, NH.