Wärtsilä inaugurates real-scale Hybrid Center

The new Wärtsilä Hybrid Center will provide customers with the opportunity to learn more about the Wärtsilä HY hybrid power module

OCTOBER 17, 2018 — Wärtsilä has inaugurated its new Hybrid Center in Trieste, Italy. The real-scale center comprises an engine, batteries, power drives, a propeller load simulator utilizing an electric motor, a power take off/in motor generator, together with the overall energy management system, the "brain: of the Wärtsilä HY. It will be capable of simulating operational data from the field, enabling optimization of the hybrid system to reach unprecedented levels.

Wärtsilä says the center will enable further development and deployment of the Wärtsilä HY hybrid power module while providing customers with the possibility to experience the benefits of the Wärtsilä HY. It will also be used to train crews and provide hands-on experience for technicians.

Successful testing has already been carried out on Wärtsilä's patented electric start-up procedure, utilizing the power from batteries to deliver a smokeless start of the main engine.

"Wärtsilä's Smart Marine approach to delivering greater efficiencies, improved safety, and enhanced sustainability is once again demonstrated with this innovative Hybrid Centrer," says Stefan Wiik, Vice President, Marine Power Solutions, Wärtsilä. "This unique concept clearly shows the commitment we have to leading the industry towards a cleaner and more cost-effective future."

In addition to being used to validate hybrid technologies, the centre will also welcome customer groups to learn in very practical terms the technical aspects of the Wärtsilä HY, as well as the value adding benefits it offers.

The energy generated by the centre will be fed to the factory grid to provide sustainable power to the company's Trieste production facilities.

