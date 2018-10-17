Epic Alabama Shipyard buys BAE Mobile shipyard

Epic will provide ship repair and maintenance services using the Mobile shipyard's existing facilities and dry docks, including the Alabama Dry Dock,one of the largest in the Gulf of Mexic

OCTOBER 17, 2018 — Epic Alabama Shipyard, LLC says that it has purchased BAE Systems Southeast Shipyards Alabama LLC and all of its related shipyard facilities in Mobile, AL. Epic will provide ship repair and maintenance services to its customers, utilizing the existing facilities and dry docks, including the Alabama Dry Dock, which is one of the largest in the Gulf of Mexico.

Epic is owned by Epic Companies, LLC, a Houston, Texas based global offshore construction and decommissioning company, which will service vessels from its own fleet in Mobile.

Epic says it is also exploring opportunities to fabricate offshore structures and newbuild barges/small vessels in Mobile.

Epic executive Rob Gilbert noted, "Mobile is perfectly situated to support the maritime and energy sector, both in the Gulf of Mexico and throughout the Caribbean."

Epic will work closely with the City of Mobile and the State of Alabama in developing a local workforce as its operations grow.

Epic Companies, LLC provides support services to the offshore energy sector, including: diving, pipelaying, plugging & abandonment of wells, wireline and downhole well services, cutting, platform and pipeline decommissioning, and the construction of offshore structures, including LNG offshore terminals.