Blount Boats adds tug contract to growing order book

OCTOBER 18, 2018 — Warren, RI, shipyard Blount Boats, Inc., continued to add to its backlog with the recent signing of a contract with the New York Power Authority (NYPA) to construct an ice breaking, all-welded-steel, diesel-powered, double-screw tugboat. The tug will operate in seasonal ice near the entrance to and within the upper Niagara River. The tug, which will be delivered in the fall of 2019, will replace existing vessels in the NYPA fleet currently used for the installation, removal, and maintenance of the Lake Erie Ice Boom and various associated marine construction projects.

The naval architectural and marine engineering firm, Bristol Harbor Group, Inc., Bristol, RI, developed the contract design for the new tug and will provide technical oversight during the fabrication process on behalf of NYPA.

The 56 ft x 18.5 ft shallow draft tug will be powered by two Caterpillar series C-9 engines, each 375 hp at 1,800 rev/min. The vessel’s hull, machinery, electrical systems and safety equipment will comply and, be inspected in accordance with USCG Subchapter M – Towing Vessels.

For Blount Boats, this is the fourth recent newbuild contract for a marine client in New York State. As we reported on October 5, Blount Boats is currently building three ferries for three different New York customers.