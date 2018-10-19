Austal USA awarded $57.8 million EPF long lead materials contract

OCTOBER 19, 2018 — Austal USA, Mobile, AL, has been awarded a $57,854,366 Navy contract for procurement of long lead time materials and production engineering for of a 103-meter Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF). This will be the thirteenth EPF vessel ordered by the U.S. Navy from Austal.

Long lead-time materials for the additional vessel will include diesel engines, water jets and reduction gears.

Austal was awarded the initial contract to design and build the first 103-meter EPF in November 2008. The EPF is a high speed, shallow draft catamaran, designed for rapid intra-theater transport of troops and cargo. Reaching rapid speeds of 35+ knots allows the EPF to be used for rapid deployment of conventional and special forces with their equipment and supplies.

Since 2008, nine Spearhead-class EPFs have been delivered and are fulfilling Military Sealift Command requirements worldwide.

Three additional EPFs are under construction at Austal USA.