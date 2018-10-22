Methanol promising fuel to cut CO2 emissions

OCTOBER 22, 2018 — The Methanol Institute, the trade association for the methanol industry, recently welcomed the findings of the MethaShip research project that has concluded that renewable methanol offers a long-term solution for the shipping industry’s ambitious CO 2 emissions reduction strategy.



The MethaShip partners found that methanol can offer a dramatic improvement in emissions reduction across multiple ship types once the IMO has established the statutory framework conditions necessary for an industry-wide reduction of CO 2 emissions. IMO has a current strategy to reduce CO 2 emissions from shipping by 50% by 2050 as compared with 2008.



“The whole shipping sector is facing major challenges with ever stricter emission regulations for ships, paired with a growing environmental awareness among ship owners and passengers alike,” says MethaShip Project Leader Daniel Sahnen of German shipbuilder Meyer Werft. “Some technical and financial details still need to be clarified but in the medium term a breakthrough could be possible with Methanol as a fuel for a holistic reduction of CO 2 emissions.”



A nationally funded German research project, MethaShip brought together partners from shipbuilding, classification, engine manufacturing and methanol production to investigate the potential of methanol as a fuel for cruise ships and RoRo passenger ferries. It included development of a potential cruise ship design featuring seven integrated storage tanks made of coated conventional mild steel.



“Methanol is a clear, water-soluble, biodegradable fluid and in contrast to other alternative fuels such as LNG, it offers the crucial advantage of being very easy to handle,” says Methanol Institute Chief Representative Europe Eelco Dekker. “In addition to its potential for long term emissions reduction, the easier storage and transport properties are a strong driver behind the growing interest in using methanol as a fuel for shipping.”



The MethaShip research project consortium consisted of the Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft, Lloyd’s Register, Meyer Werft and associate partners Caterpillar, Helm AG and MAN Diesel & Turbo and was funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy.



MethaShip’s key conclusions include:

The properties of Methanol surpass other alternative fuels in shipping

The major benefit is the storage at ambient temperature and ambient pressure without loss;

In terms of ship design, Methanol is space-saving, simple and practical with the established advantages of a liquid fuel;

Methanol offers compelling environmental properties and has the most promising lifecycle analysis when produced from renewable sources;

An already widespread infrastructure and availability could be a key enabler for Methanol.