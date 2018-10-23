Colonna's wins $7.9 million USNS Spearhead contract

OCTOBER 23, 2018 — Colonna's Shipyard Inc., Norfolk, VA, has been awarded a $7,966,158 contract for a 67-calendar day shipyard availability for the regular overhaul and drydocking of USNS Spearhead (T-EPF 1).

Delivered by shipbuilder Austal USA in 2012, Spearhead is the first Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport to be operated by the Military Sealift Command.

Work will include furnishing general services for the ship; physical security at private contractor's facility; clean and gas-free tanks, voids, cofferdams and spaces, heater exchangers; structural inspection and weld repair; aluminum hull repair and structural repairs; support for main propulsion engine overhauls and support for generator overhauls; reduction gear maintenance; annual stern ramp maintenance; communication and navigation annuals; lifesaving equipment annuals; annual ride control maintenance; stern ramp control system and extension swap; tunnel paint expansion and underwater hull paint touch up; and docking and undocking of the vessel.

The contract includes options that, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $9,162,956. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by Jan. 10, 2019. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $9,162,956 are obligated at the time of award. Contract funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured as a small business set-aside, with more than two companies solicited via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with three offers received, with two found to be in the competitive range.

The U.S. Navy's Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N3220519C6700).