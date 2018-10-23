WinGD establishes Engineering Center in Shanghai

OCTOBER 23, 2018 — Aiming to increase its technical capacity by 20%, WinGD (Winterthur Gas & Diesel Ltd.), is establishing an Engineering Center in Shanghai together with CSPI (China Shipbuilding Power Engineering Institute Co. Ltd.). The new center will be located at CSPI's premises in Shanghai.

Both WinGD and CSPI are subsidiaries of CSSC (China State Shipbuilding Corporation).

WinGD says that following the successful market response to its X-DF engines and with planned technical advancements to come, it is looking to further expand its resources, continuing its focus on maritime two-stroke engine design.

"For nearly three years CSPI and WinGD engineers have been sharing expertise," said Dominik Schneiter, Vice President of Research and Development, WinGD. "While initially the cooperation focused on a few areas only, for instance engineering applications, CSPI's capabilities in developing engine related systems and components has created further, enhanced synergies."

"Our new Engineering Center, in cooperation with CSPI, is a milestone in our efforts to increase our overall R&D capacities and our global knowledge base," said Klaus Heim, Chief Executive Officer, WinGD. "It is one of the cornerstones of our strategy, to further expand our product portfolio and strengthen our market position in both market segments, diesel and dual fuel engines."

WinGD says it will also continue to invest in its successful engagement with L&T Technology Services Ltd, a leading global engineering services provider.

"The shipping industry is highly volatile and heavily regulated. It is therefore essential for us to partner with global companies like L&T Technology Services who bring cross domain expertise and can understand our complexities to consistently deliver through high quality engineering work," Schneiter said.

