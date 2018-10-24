MOL to equip 80 chartered-in bulkers with NAPA software solution

OCTOBER 24, 2018 — Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) is to equip 80 time chartered bulkers with a performance analysis and reporting solution developed by Helsinki, Finland, headquartered maritime software house NAPA, a ClassNK subsidiary.

MOL says that the solution, NAPA Fleet Intelligence with Noon Report (NAPA FI), does not require installation of an operational data collection device onboard. Instead, it relies on information gained from vessel logs and the Automatic Identification System (AIS), and analyzes propulsion performance using NAPA's engineering knowledge and data analysis. The system verifies the effects of measures to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from MOL-operated vessels, such as more effective engine output control and timely measures for hull and propellers maintenance to prevent reduction of propulsion.

Through its use of NAPA Fleet Intelligence, MOL will receive fleet-wide hull performance analysis, voyage-by-voyage performance reports, and voyage planning that is entirely cloud-based.

NAPA says that its voyage reporting software is the first to use the data from noon-reports as well as remote analytics to precisely categorize fuel use into individual categories such as calm sea consumption. It can also identify the causes of increased fuel use, including environmental effects, or hull fouling. The noon-reports are further combined with remote-sensed data such as AIS, chart data and environmental data. This is processed through algorithms and hydrodynamic calculations developed by NAPA’s experts that are based on detailed ship performance models for each vessel type.

"We are proactive in introducing technologies that will provide major contributions to that performance," says Toshiaki Tanaka, Managing Executive Officer Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. "NAPA Fleet Intelligence provides us with the tools we need to accurately assess the technical and commercial performance of our fleet to a level of detail that was previously unattainable for chartered ships – unless owners had already installed performance monitoring. It also gives us performance reporting that’s completely consistent across our entire chartered dry bulk fleet. We look forward to working with NAPA to further develop this tool to deliver the best results.”

NAPA Fleet Intelligence reports have been verified against real-world ship performance data collected by NAPA’s on-board vessel performance monitoring systems, and accuracy was found to average around 95%. As an early adopter, MOL will also be contributing to the ongoing development of the 100% cloud-based solution.