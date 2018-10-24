Portsmouth Naval Shipyard to get $55 million portal crane

OCTOBER 24, 2018 — Konecranes Nuclear Equipment and Services LLC, New Berlin, WI, has been awarded a $54,928,445 contract to provide one 140-ton portal crane at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, ME.

The work to be performed provides for the contractor to design, fabricate, assemble, shop test, deliver, install, inspect, field test and make ready for use one 140-ton portal crane.

The crane will be a portal type with a rotating superstructure, luffing boom, main hoist and an auxiliary hoist designed to meet the dimensional and functional requirements of the specification.

Crane installation and utilization will be performed in Kittery, ME, and is expected to be completed by May 2021.

Fiscal 2019 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $54,928,445 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website with two proposals received.

The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Atlantic, Norfolk, VA, is the contracting activity.