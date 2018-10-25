Nauticor to supply LNG fuel for "world's greenest bulkers"

Nauticor's new 7,500 cu.m LNG bunker supply vessel Kairos will play a crucial role in the development of the tailor-made supply chain for the two vessels

OCTOBER 25, 2018 — Finland's ESL Shipping Ltd. has signed a long term contract with Hamburg based Linde Group subsidiary Nauticor GmbH & Co. KG for the supply of LNG in the port of Oxelösund, Sweden. The environmental-friendly fuel will be supplied for the handy size bulk carriers Haaga and Viikki, which ESL describes as "the greenest bulkers in the world."

"The new vessels combine innovative hull design, the use of LNG as fuel and other energy saving measures, thereby reduce emissions significantly and make shipping even more sustainable," says ESL Managing Director Mikki Koskinen. "We are glad that we can offer this environmental-friendly mode of transport to our customers with the supply of LNG in the port of Oxelösund being secured by Nauticor."

The ice class 1A vessels started operations in the Baltic Sea region this month and ill be used for the transport of raw materials between various ports in the Baltic Sea and North Sea.

Nauticor's new 7,500 cu.m LNG bunker supply vessel Kairos will play a crucial role in the development of the tailor-made supply chain for the two vessels. As we reported earlier, the Kairos — currently the world's largest LNG bunker supply vessel — recently began its delivery journey from South Korea shipyard Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (see earlier story).

Nauticor will closely cooperate with its sister company AGA in operating the Linde Group's LNG terminal in Nynäshamn, Sweden.

"Building up on the experience that we have gained in the development of LNG supply chains for maritime customers in the North Sea and Baltic Sea, we are very happy to support a frontrunner like ESL. Their initiative to order two LNG-fueled bulk carriers is another important milestone for making shipping more sustainable in Northwest Europe," said Mahinde Abeynaike, CEO of Nauticor.