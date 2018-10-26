Hurtigruten adds bigger batteries to third hybrid expedition ship

OCTOBER 26, 2018 — Norwegian cruise operator Hurtigruten has signed a memorandum of understanding with shipbuilder Kleven Verft AS for the construction of a third hybrid powered expedition cruise ship.

The 530-passenger ship’s design, construction, engineering and advanced technology will be based on Hurtigruten’s two next-generation ships, MS Roald Amundsen and MS Fridtjof Nansen, currently under construction at the Norwegian shipyard.

As we reported earlier (see story), those two ships are being built to a Rolls-Royce design and showcase a range of Rolls-Royce technology, including the hybrid power solution.

LARGER BATTERY PACKS

This third Hurtigruten hybrid powered expedition ship is expected to be delivered in second quarter 2021 and the company says that "among the innovative green features on the new ship, are substantially larger battery packs to make expedition voyages even more sustainable."

REASONS FOR GRATITUDE

"We are grateful for the confidence Hurtigruten shows us by signing a memorandum of understanding for a third, advanced expedition vessel with green technology combined with premium guest comfort. This is a confirmation of our unique skills and facilities," said Kleven CEO Olav Nakken.

Kleven has another reason to be grateful to Hurtigruten

Back in June, Kleven reported that it had come to an agreement with its banks and with Hurtigruten that would ensure a satisfactory liquidity for its long-term operations. That solution saw Hurtigruten-owned company KVE Holding AS take over one hundred percent of the shares in Kleven Verft AS, Kleven Maritime Contracting AS and Kleven Maritime Technology AS, with Kleven's owners retaining the shares in other Kleven companies, including Myklebust Verft AS which is now operating as a separate entity.

Celebrating its 125th anniversary in 2018, Hurtigruten is the world’s largest expedition cruise operator with a growing fleet of 17 custom built expedition ships offering cruises todestinations including Antarctica, South America, Norway, Svalbard, Greenland, Northwest Passage and other Arctic destinations.



