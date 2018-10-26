U.S. Coast Guard takes delivery of FRC 31

OCTOBER 26, 2018 — Bollinger Shipyards has delivered the USCGC Terrell Horne, the 31st Fast Response Cutter (FRC) to the U.S. Coast Guard. The Coast Guard took delivery of the ship in Key West, FL, October 25.

"We are happy to announce the delivery of the latest FRC, the USCGC Terrell Horne," said Bollinger President & CEO Ben Bordelon, "This will be the third of four FRC's to be stationed in San Pedro, CA. The vessel's commissioning is scheduled for March, 2019 in California. Previous cutters have been stationed around the nation including Alaska and Hawaii. We are extremely proud that the Fast Response Cutters built by Louisiana craftsmen here at Bollinger Shipyards are having such a major impact on our country's safety and security."

The 154 foot patrol craft has a flank speed over 28 knots, state of the art command, control, communications and computer technology, and a stern launch system for the vessel's 26 foot cutter boat.

The vessel is named after Coast Guard Hero Terrell Horne. While leading a boarding team from the CGC Halibut, Horne died from injuries sustained while conducting maritime law enforcement operations off the California coast. Disregarding his own safety in order to protect a fellow crew member, Horne demonstrated remarkable initiative, fortitude and daring in spite of imminent personal danger. Through his career, Horne earned two Coast Guard Achievement Medals, qualified for the boat forces operational insignia and the cutterman's insignia. For his heroic actions Terrell Horne III was posthumously promoted to senior chief petty officer.