KVH unveils ultra-compact Ku-band marine VSAT antenna

OCTOBER 31, 2018 — KVH Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: KVHI) has used the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show to unveil what it says is the world's fastest, lightest, ultra-compact Ku-band marine VSAT antenna, the TracPhone V3-HTS.

Measuring just 37 cm (14.5 inches) diameter and weighing 11 kg (25 lb) it is smaller in physical size than any other Ku-band marine satellite communications antenna on the market and is designed to provide faster data speeds (5 Mbps download/2 Mbps upload) than larger marine satellite antennas.

The TracPhone V3-HTS's fast data speeds, combined with its small size, make Internet connectivity and HD-quality streaming available not only aboard smaller powerboats and sailboats but also on commercial vessels, such as workboats and offshore fishing boats, that do not have room for a larger satellite communications antenna.

KVH designed and engineered the TracPhone V3-HTS specifically for KVH's mini-VSAT Broadband HTS network. This advanced maritime network uses new next-generation high-throughput satellites (HTS) from Intelsat's global network with additional satellite capacity from SKY Perfect JSAT, all integrated under the IntelsatOne Flex for Maritime platform.

"KVH's HTS network changes the game for communications on boats," says Todd Tally, general manager of Atlantic Marine Electronics, a leading marine systems installer based in Fort Lauderdale. "Incredibly fast, robust, and reliable, this service and the TracPhone HTS antennas allow our customers to enjoy Internet connections, streaming movies and TV, voice calls, video chats, and more."

The TracPhone V3-HTS is the second HTS antenna design from KVH, which introduced the 60 cm diameter Ku-band TracPhone V7-HTS last year. During the development of both antennas, KVH worked closely with satellite operator Intelsat, which recently upgraded its IntelsatOne Flex platform to support smaller antennas, in anticipation of the release of KVH's 37 cm terminal.

IntelsatOne Flex is a managed service that offers multi-layered global coverage by leveraging Intelsat EpicNG high-throughput satellites (HTS) and select wide beams.

The TracPhone V3-HTS is manufactured by KVH at its headquarters in Middletown, Rhode Island.

"Ensuring that boaters and mariners around the world can experience the benefits of connectivity at sea has been a driving force for KVH for many years, and the new TracPhone V3-HTS makes that possible for more types of boats than ever before," says Brent Bruun, KVH's chief operating officer. "KVH streamlines the entire process of getting broadband on the boat by offering monthly airtime and value-added services to create an end-to-end solution unmatched by other marine VSAT providers."

Additional features of the TracPhone V3-HTS include: