Virgin Voyages orders a fourth at Fincantieri

First Virgin Voyages newbuild is due for delivery from Fincantieri's Genoa, Italy, shipyard in 2020

OCTOBER 31, 2018 — Shipbuilder Fincantieri and Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Voyages have signed a contract valued at around EUR 700 million (about $792 million) for the construction of a fourth cruise ship for delivery at the end of 2023.

It will be a sistership to the three Virgin Voyages ships on order with Fincantieri. Construction is underway at the Sestri Ponente shipyard (Genoa, Italy) and the first three ships will enter service in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The 110,000 gt ships will be 278 meters long and 38 meters wide. Each will feature over 1,400 guest cabins designed to host more than 2,770 passengers.