Baleària's big new LNG fueled cat is being built to Incat Crowther design

OCTOBER 31, 2018 — The 125 m long LNG dual fueled RoPax catamaran on order for Spanish ferry operator Baleària (see earlier story) is being built to Incat Crowther 125 design and the designer has now released some further details on the vessel.

The vessel will be built at shipbuilder Astilleros Armon's Gijon, Spain, shipyard. Astilleros Armon and Incat Crowther have together developed a high level of technical capability and capacity to deliver large aluminum catamarans and this has allowed Baleària to build locally in Spain with confidence in the level of capability available to deliver this new class of vessel.

Baleària has been innovative in introducing LNG power plants to its fleet, pioneering agreements with fuel and machinery suppliers.

Innovative passenger spaces, developed by Oliver Design of Spain, are divided into dedicated zones and offer facilities such as multiple bars, a market and food court, kindergarten and outdoor terrace. There will also be kennels for passengers traveling with dogs.

As well as state-of-the-art amenity, passengers will be offered a high level of comfort. Motions have been reduced with the latest iteration of Incat Crowther's proven hull form, coupled with an operation-specific center bow design. A retractable centee T-foil will also be used to smooth the ride, whilst an isolated superstructure reduces the transmission of noise and vibration to the passenger spaces.

The vessel has capacity for 500 cars and 1,200 passengers. The main vehicle deck has a clearance of 4.85 m, affording 500 lane m of truck capacity.

Power is provided by four Wärtsilä 16V31DF main engines. Each of these engines produces 8,800 kW and drives a Wärtsilä LJX 1500 waterjet.