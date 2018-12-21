Turkish tanker operator to install Alfa Laval BWTS fleetwide

DECEMBER 21, 2018 — Turkey's Advantage Tankers and sister company Advantage Products are to install Alfa Laval PureBallast 3 ballast water treatment systems fleetwide, The recently signed fleet agreement covers a range of PureBallast 3 system types, as well as deckhouses and a service agreement.

The two companies' combined fleet comprises 16 tankers today. The agreement with Alfa Laval will see a total of 33 PureBallast systems, including skid-mounted PureBallast 3 Compact systems and PureBallast 3 Ex systems for up to 3,000 m3/hr, will be retrofitted across the fleet.

"After an in-depth evaluation of the solutions on the market, we concluded that Alfa Laval and PureBallast 3 are the ideal solution for our fleet," says Aydin Aydin, Energy Manager at Advantage Tankers and Advantage Products. "PureBallast 3 offers reliable compliance with an excellent fit for the very large flows aboard our Aframax, Suezmax and product tankers."

Extensive deliveries and dedicated service Alfa Laval's deliveries to Advantage Tankers and Advantage Products will stretch from March 2019 to March 2021. Besides the PureBallast 3 systems themselves, they will include deckhouse solutions for the five PureBallast 3 Ex systems to be installed on product tankers. For the first year after commissioning, Alfa Laval will also provide a PureBallast Compliance Service Package, which includes testing, calibration, system optimization and crew guidance.

"The PureBallast Compliance Service Package is an important part of our fleet agreement," says Aydin. "The services it contains will ensure that our systems remain up and running according to their type approvals."