Austal awarded $21 million for LCS 14 PSA

DECEMBER 24, 2018 — Austal USA LLC, Mobile, Alabama, has been awarded $21,070,175 to accomplish the post shakedown availability (PSA) execution for the littoral combat ship, USS Manchester (LCS-14).

This effort encompasses all of the manpower, support services, material, non-standard equipment, and associated technical data and documentation required to prepare for and accomplish the USS Manchester (LCS-14) PSA.

The work will include correction of government responsible trial card deficiencies, new work identified between custody transfer and the time of PSA, and incorporation of approved engineering changes that were not incorporated during the construction period which are not otherwise the building yard's responsibility under the ship construction contract.

Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington, and is expected to be completed by July 2019.

The Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion, and Repair Gulf Coast, Pascagoula, Mississippi, is the contracting activity.