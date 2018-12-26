Keppel O&M year end order wins include ice class LNG bunker vessel

DECEMBER 26, 2018 – A clutch of orders reported by Singapore's Keppel Offshore & Marine at the end of the year include an LNG bunker vessel for operation in the Baltic, the refurbishment of an FPSO and 65 scrubber retrofits.

The orders are worth about S$300 million (nearly $220 million) in total. Chris Ong, CEO, Keppel O&M, said, "These new contracts are testament to Keppel O&M's expertise in the building, upgrading and conversion of a wide range of vessels. They also extend our track record in refurbishment and modification projects, which are a core part of our business."

The order for design and construction of an ice-class LNG bunker has been placed with Keppel Singmarine with Shturman Koshelev LLC. When completed in fourth 2020, the vessel will be chartered to Russia's Gazpromneft Marine Bunker for operations in the Baltic Sea.

To be built to the MTD 5800V LNG design, a proprietary design of Keppel O&M's ship design and development arm, Marine Technology Development (MTD), the vessel will have an Ice Class Arc 4 notation and a cargo capacity of 5,800 m3.

The second contract has been placed with Keppel Shipyard with a leading global operator of floating production vessels for the fabrication of a new aft hull for an FPSO.

Keppel Shipyard will be responsible for the design of the aft hull, procurement of equipment, as well as fabrication, outfitting, integration and commissioning work on board the existing FPSO. The installation will also include a new accommodations block that can accommodate up to 140 personnel.

Work on the FPSO, which has already arrived in the shipyard in preparation for the upgrade, is scheduled to commence in first quarter 2019. Delivery of the FPSO is expected by the end of 2020.

Separately, Keppel Shipyard has recently secured a total of 65 contracts from a variety of customers for exhaust gas scrubber retrofit projects involving project management, integration design engineering, installation and retrofitting, as well as testing and commissioning works.

The shipyard completed Singapore's first scrubber retrofit installation on a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) in July 2018, successfully delivering the project in under 30 days. The shipyard reduces downtime and maximizes cost savings on these types of retrofit by starting design development with 3D scanning and detailed engineering, as well as fitting the complete scrubber and supporting systems in one prefabricated module, before the vessel comes into the yard for retrofitting.