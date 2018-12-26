New Year to bring more territory for Scania distributor Mack Boring

Scania 13L marine engine Scania 13L marine engine

DECEMBER 26, 2018 — Scania U.S.A. Inc., San Antonio, TX, recently announced that its U.S. Northeast distributor Mack Boring & Parts Co., has been assigned additional territory in the United States to include Florida and Georgia effective January 1, 2019.

Family-owned Mack Boring and Parts, Somerset, NJ, is currently a Scania marine distributor for the U.S. Northeast, representing Scania’s latest marine engine platform: 13- and 16- liter engines used for propulsion and auxiliary applications. Mack Boring & Parts is also a distributor for Scania industrial engines and distributes them in the Northeast.

Mack Boring & Parts Company is a leading provider of power products and solutions, including diesel engines and power generation systems, to the recreational and commercial marine, industrial, off highway and military markets.

 

