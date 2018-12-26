General cargo ship fitted with VRLA battery pack

DECEMBER 26, 2018 — A 54,810 dwt general cargo ship, MV Panamana, has been fitted with a battery pack that will later form part of a solar power solution developed by Fukuoka, Japan, headquartered Eco Marine Power (EMP) as part of a project that will later be evaluated by EMP and the vessel's owner, Singapore's Masterbulk, and Zeaborn Ship Management (Singapore).

The UltraBattery (UB) battery pack, manufactured by Japan's Furukawa Battery Company incorporates class-approved UB-50-12 valve regulated lead acid (VRLA) batteries along with an easy to install marine-grade battery frame kit. This combination allowed for the batteries and frame kit to be loaded onto the ship and installed by the ship's technical team with only remote support being required. The frame kit for the batteries was manufactured by Teramoto Iron Works and specifically designed to be used with the UB-50-12 batteries.

EMP says the UB-50-12 VRLA batteries are "the ideal solution for smart grid, wind power and solar power applications and are safe, recyclable and have a long cycle life. These hybrid batteries incorporate unique ultracapacitor technology and along with the larger capacity UB-1000, are suitable for use on ships, offshore platforms and land-based applications."

UB-50-12 battery pack

Mr. Yasuhiro Kodaka, General Manager of International Sales at Furukawa Battery said, "We are very pleased to see our high quality UltraBattery series being used on ships. These long-life and very reliable batteries offer a cost effective alternative to lithium-ion type batteries and are also relatively easier to install and maintain".

Lars Modin, Chief Executive Officer at Masterbulk said, "At the core of Masterbulk's corporate sustainability policy is a focus on protecting the planet and exploring the use of renewable energy on our ships, as part of our stra