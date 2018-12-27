Damen books order for ASD Tug 211

Johan van Beek, managing director EMAR Offshore Services, Vincent de Maat, sales manager Damen and Wilbert Versteeg, commercial director EMAR Offshore Services, during the contract signing for a Damen ASD Tug 2811

DECEMBER 27, 2018 — Netherlands-based EMAR Offshore Services has placed an order with Damen Shipyards for a Damen ASD Tug 2811. The stock vessel will be named E-Two and installed with a FiFi1 system and aft winch prior to deliveryin the first quarter of 2019 . An additional FiFi1 system and aft winch will be installed.

The ASD Tug 2811 is one of Damen's "next-generation" harbor tugs, announced in 2018. An upgraded version of the best-selling ASD Tug 2810, it has been optimized with features that include full compliance with the new stability regulations, a modular marine NOx reduction system and the Damen Digital Platform to maximize performance and reliability.

With more than 60-tonnes of bollard pull and exceptional maneuverability, it is capable of taking on almost any ship-handling operation in even restricted waterways.

E-Two will be the second ASD Tug 2811 delivered thus far.

EMAR Offshore Services operates worldwide, with a fleet of six tugs, five built by Damen.