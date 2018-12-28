ClassNK releases latest amendments to its Rules

DECEMBER 28, 2018 — Classification society ClassNK released amendments to its Rules and Guidance for the Survey and Construction of Steel Ships on December 25



ClassNK is constantly revising its Rules and Guidance in order to reflect the latest results from relevant research and development projects, feedback from damage investigations, requests from industry as well as changes made to relevant international conventions, IACS unified requirements (UR), national regulations, etc.

The PDF files of ClassNK Rules and Guidance are available free of charge via ClassNK’s website www.classnk.com for those who have registered for the ClassNK “My Page” service. To register for the “My Page” service free of charge, go to ClassNK’s website and click on the “My Page Login” button.

The latest revisions include:



Amendments related to the clarification of strength requirements for hatch covers of cargo holds also used as ballast holds, the adoption of Approval of Use to verify the conformance of computer based systems, and the application of the industry standard testing for FRP grating and clarification of testing procedure for approval of its manufacturing process (in response to industry requests, etc.)

Amendments related to the incorporation of MARPOL Annex VI amendment to designate nitrogen oxide emission control areas as well as 2017 Finnish-Swedish Ice Class Rules (in response to changes in international or reginal regulations, etc.)

Amendment related to the addition of requirements for classification survey using remote inspection techniques and requirements for approval of firms engaged in survey using remote inspection techniques (in response to changes in IACS Unified Requirements, etc.)