Rolls-Royce equipment picked for two more expedition cruise ships

DECEMBER 28, 2018 — Rolls-Royce has signed a deal with WestSea Yard in Portugal, part of Martifer Group, to equip two 9,300 ton, 200 passenger, expedition cruise ships for the Portugese cruise company Mystic Cruises. They will be the second and third ships in Mystic Cruises' fleet of eco-friendly expeditionary cruise ships. The first is currently nearing completion at the WestSea shipyard.

Mário Ferreira, Mystic Cruises, CEO said: "We are going to cruise some of the purest and most beautiful regions of the world. To reduce our impact, we worked with Rolls-Royce to integrate an ultra-sophisticated hybrid propulsion system that dramatically reduces fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions, as well as a dynamic positioning system that allows us to avoid using anchors, thereby protecting the maritime environment."

Rolls-Royce will supply two Bergen, C25:33L8P main engines and a Bergen C25:33L6P auxiliary dual generator for each ship. These connect to a low voltage AFE "SAVeCUBE" power electric system, which allows the engines to operate at variable speeds maximizing their efficiency for the required power. Rolls-Royce is also providing the automation and control system, and the complete Promas propulsion system with two CPP propellers integrated with two flap rudders, also steering gears and tunnel thrusters.

Andreas Seth, Rolls-Royce, SVP Electrical, Automation & Control – Commercial Marine said: "It's is a pleasure to work with forward-thinking customers such as Mystic Cruises and WestSea. Together with the yard and the owner we have carefully considered the operational profile of the vessels to identify the optimum combination of Rolls-Royce technologies in order to reduce emissions and achieve improved performance and fuel economy."

Designed by Italian Naval Architect Giuseppe Tringali, the ships will have an operating cruise speed of 16 knots with a strengthened hull and propellers for traversing ice. They will be 126m in length with a width of 19 m, a draft of 4.8 m and a tonnage of 9300 GT.

